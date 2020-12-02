Deveondi New Hip Hop Album ‘Adjust The Limelight' 2021: release date, and talks about the tracklist
Deveondi has announced he will drop his third studio album ‘Adjust The Limelight’ in Spring 2021. The highly-anticipated follow-up to ...ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deveondi has announced he will drop his third studio album ‘Adjust The Limelight’ in Spring 2021. The highly-anticipated follow-up to his memorable album ‘Last Definition Of Dope’.
The Atlanta rapper is set to release a string of singles leading up to the album with the first single out the gate being the title track ‘Adjust The Limelight’. Fans can expect new music from the hip hop star on January 8, 2021.
Just a few months ago Deveondi surprised fans with a deluxe version of his hit hip hop album ‘Last Definition Of Dope’ which includes songs ‘Blackmail’ and ‘Get You Started’ which is sold exclusively on his website www.deveondi.com/music.
Deveondi has been busy since the beginning of 2020 releasing two albums and a Black Lives Matter single which the rapper and songwriter seemingly have not slowed down one bit. His new album ‘Adjust The Limelight’ is different from his previously released albums seeing that those albums only have seven songs on each. His 2021 release has a tracklist of 13 songs and features more hits for his fans to enjoy, dance to, and fall in love with.
There are rumors floating around that Deveondi will release music videos, virtual concerts and merch in the coming months. From the looks of it the rapper will be just as busy if not more busy in 2021 giving his fans just what they have been waiting on from the star.
With the anticipation surrounding the mogul we suspect he will out sell and out stream the other major recording artists and it will all be done independently through his own music publishing company Deveondi Publishing Co.
The new single ‘Adjust The Limelight’ shows off how lyrical Deveondi truly is and he has revealed there are some surprises in his ability as a music producer. “I produce all of my music but this time was different, I wanted to try some new things with my voice and the music production. It actually came out great and I can’t wait for the world to hear the new material”.
We reached out to the artist in an attempt to get the full tracklist but Deveondi informed us that he will release the full tracklist on a later date. However, the rapper said that everyone can pre-order and pre-save the new single on all the major streaming platforms.
