Qingdao City and Shanghai Free Trade Zone Cooperation Conference is held in Shanghai
Wang Qingxian attended the conference and delivered a keynote speechLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qingdao and Shanghai Free Trade Zone cooperation Conference was held in Shanghai on November 5. Wang Qingxian, Party secretary of Qingdao，attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech.
Wang Qingxian said that Shanghai has always been a model for Qingdao to learn from. Since this year, we have proposed to fully integrate Shanghai's modern service industry and have sent two batches of government cadres to carry out professional training in modern service industry enterprises and organizations in Shanghai. Today, Qingdao has established close partnerships with many leading companies in the service industry in Shanghai and various new business and new model companies. The platform cooperation and exchanges between the two regions have become more diversified and close. We are eager to increase exchanges and interactions with the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, establish a long-term cooperation mechanism, and deepen cooperation with Shanghai enterprises and business associations in modern oceans, international trade, shipping logistics, modern finance, advanced manufacturing. We welcome more Shanghai enterprises and entrepreneurs to invest in Qingdao, and work with us to build a new platform for international cooperation under the “Belt and Road” initiative and to write a better chapter of open cooperation.
Qingdao is committed to building the world's industrial Internet capital, building a global venture capital center, and choosing to become a "startup city" again. Qingdao has never been absent from the wave of open development.
Qingdao chose to open the window of modern service industry, choose to become an entrepreneurial city, choose to connect with Shanghai, join hands with Shanghai, learn from Shanghai, and integrate into Shanghai. It also chooses to regard innovation as the core driving force to safeguard the upgrading of manufacturing and the high-quality development of the city. The relevant policies of the "14th Five-Year Plan" also proved the foresight of Qingdao's urban planning and construction. The time is right to build a startup city.
Qingdao believes that to build an entrepreneurial city, it is necessary to quickly inspire and gather innovative and entrepreneurial resources from all parties, create the best innovation and entrepreneurial ecology, and inspire the city's entrepreneurial passion.
"This is part of the city's reforms to actively link up with Shanghai's modern service industry to build an important northern hub to promote domestic circulation," Wang said.
In August last year, Qingdao became a key part of the China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone, one of six new free trade zones set up nationwide.
