FWP offers reward for information about Broadview latrine fire

Enforcement - Region 5

Thu Nov 05 15:45:41 MST 2020

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information about a fire that heavily damaged a latrine at Broadview Pond Fishing Access Site over the past weekend.

The fire, lit inside the concrete latrine, did enough damage that the building is closed and locked until repairs can be made.

Anyone with information that leads to a conviction for the vandalism is eligible for a reward from FWP. Reports can be made anonymously to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crime Stoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana's natural, historic or cultural resources.

 

-FWP-

