Rutland Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B404327

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On November 5, 2020, at approximately 1417 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 3

TOWN: Pittsford, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stevens Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Sunny and Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Erwin C. Atwood

AGE: 85

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florence, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to hood, and front bumper

INJURIES: Non-life threatening injury.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: John Rice Jr.

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 1996

VEHICLE MAKE: Mack

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to front bumper

INJURIES: Non-life threatening injury.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 5, 2020, at approximately 1421 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a two vehicle crash on Vermont Route 3 at the intersection of Stevens Road, in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Atwood) was operating vehicle #1, traveling west on Stevens Road. Vehicle #1 entered the intersection of Vermont Route 3 and failed to yield the right of way to vehicle #2, who was traveling north on Vermont Route 3. Operator #1 (Atwood) sustained non-life threatening injury and vehicle #1 was towed from the scene. Operator #2 (Rice) sustained non-life threating injury and vehicle #2 was removed from the scene by the company (Dido’s Trucking).

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, Carrara’s Towing and Pittsford Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A