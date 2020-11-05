Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,687 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B404327                        

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On November 5, 2020, at approximately 1417 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 3

TOWN: Pittsford, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stevens Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Sunny and Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Erwin C. Atwood

AGE: 85

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florence, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to hood, and front bumper

INJURIES: Non-life threatening injury.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: John Rice Jr.

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1996

VEHICLE MAKE: Mack

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to front bumper

INJURIES: Non-life threatening injury.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 5, 2020, at approximately 1421 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a two vehicle crash on Vermont Route 3 at the intersection of Stevens Road, in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Atwood) was operating vehicle #1, traveling west on Stevens Road. Vehicle #1 entered the intersection of Vermont Route 3 and failed to yield the right of way to vehicle #2, who was traveling north on Vermont Route 3. Operator #1 (Atwood) sustained non-life threatening injury and vehicle #1 was towed from the scene. Operator #2 (Rice) sustained non-life threating injury and vehicle #2 was removed from the scene by the company (Dido’s Trucking).

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, Carrara’s Towing and Pittsford Fire Department.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

 

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.