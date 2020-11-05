Rutland Barracks/ Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B404327
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On November 5, 2020, at approximately 1417 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 3
TOWN: Pittsford, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stevens Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Sunny and Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Erwin C. Atwood
AGE: 85
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florence, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to hood, and front bumper
INJURIES: Non-life threatening injury.
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: John Rice Jr.
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1996
VEHICLE MAKE: Mack
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to front bumper
INJURIES: Non-life threatening injury.
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 5, 2020, at approximately 1421 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a two vehicle crash on Vermont Route 3 at the intersection of Stevens Road, in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Atwood) was operating vehicle #1, traveling west on Stevens Road. Vehicle #1 entered the intersection of Vermont Route 3 and failed to yield the right of way to vehicle #2, who was traveling north on Vermont Route 3. Operator #1 (Atwood) sustained non-life threatening injury and vehicle #1 was towed from the scene. Operator #2 (Rice) sustained non-life threating injury and vehicle #2 was removed from the scene by the company (Dido’s Trucking).
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, Carrara’s Towing and Pittsford Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A