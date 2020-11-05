Route 532 (Bustleton Pike) Lane Closures Next Week for Pipe Repair in Lower Southampton Township

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Route 532 (Bustleton Pike) between County Line Road and Route 132 (Street Road) in Lower Southampton Township, Bucks County, on Monday, November 9, through Friday, November 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe repair as part of a project to repair and resurface 35 miles of state highway in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling and repaving several state highways, as well as general maintenance in Bucks County.

James D. Morrissey, Inc., of Philadelphia, is the general contractor on the $10,457,349 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds from Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation plan.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

