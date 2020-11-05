Mississippi Connects: Computer Devices Scheduled for Delivery to Jackson Public Schools Nov. 5
MEDIA ADVISORY
For Immediate Release: November 4, 2020
WHO: Jackson Public Schools is scheduled to receive computer devices for students
WHAT: The Mississippi Legislature allocated $200 million through two laws for Mississippi Connects, so school districts can purchase computer devices and other tools to enable students to continue learning when they are not in a school building. Districts are purchasing nearly 390,000 computer devices, which are being delivered now through November.
WHEN: Thursday, November 5
Delivery schedule is subject to change. Contact each district to confirm delivery date, time and location. District directory: https://www.mdek12.org/dd
Future delivery dates will be posted as they become available at mdek12.org/MSConnects. Check this webpage periodically for additional delivery dates.