Mississippi Connects: Computer Devices Scheduled for Delivery to Jackson Public Schools Nov. 5

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: November 4, 2020

WHO: Jackson Public Schools is scheduled to receive computer devices for students

WHAT: The Mississippi Legislature allocated $200 million through two laws for Mississippi Connects, so school districts can purchase computer devices and other tools to enable students to continue learning when they are not in a school building. Districts are purchasing nearly 390,000 computer devices, which are being delivered now through November.

WHEN: Thursday, November 5

Delivery schedule is subject to change. Contact each district to confirm delivery date, time and location. District directory: https://www.mdek12.org/dd