Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on Nov. 12

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 8:30 a.m., on Nov. 12.

To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Nov. 12 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent item) *Contract with Janice Wiemers (IHAP) *Contract with Tauke Properties, LLC (IHAP) *Public Land Management Project: Management Agreement Amendment - Summerset Trail / Banner Lakes at Summerset State Park - Warren County Conservation Board

Approve Minutes of Oct. 8 Meeting

Director's Remarks

Division Administrator's Remarks

Donations

Contract with the Iowa Association of Soil Conservation District Commissioners

*Contract with Janice Wiemers (IHAP)

*Contract with Tauke Properties, LLC (IHAP)

Contract with Case Western Reserve University

Chapter 40, Boating Speed and Distance Zoning - Petition for Rulemaking (West Okoboji Lake)

Contract with Scott County Conservation Board

*Public Land Management Project: Management Agreement Amendment - Summerset Trail / Banner Lakes at Summerset State Park - Warren County Conservation Board

Public Land Acquisition Projects Little Sioux WMA, Clay County - Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation White Pine Hollow Wildlife Management Area, Dubuque County - Livingston Big Sioux River Wildlife Management Area, Sioux County - Hoogendoorn Farms LTD Mount Valley Marsh, Winnebago County - Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Small Construction Projects

Construction Projects Lewis and Clark State Park, Dredging Containment Basin-Monona County Lake Anita State Park, Pavement Maintenance - Cass County Backbone State Park, Pavement Maintenance - Delaware County

General Discussion

Next Meeting, Dec. 10, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc