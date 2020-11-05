Hwy 169 northbound lanes north of St. Peter restricted November 9-12 (Nov. 5, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists can expect the northbound lanes of Highway 169 north of St. Peter to be restricted to one lane the week of November 9, weather permitting, as crews work on a culvert under the highway.

The Highway 169 northbound lane closure in the wide divide near mile post 70 will allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation to complete the lining of a pipe while the Minnesota River levels are low.

The closure is planned for Monday, November 9 to November 12 if weather allows.

Motorists are advised to reduce speeds, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

###