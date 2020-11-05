Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,670 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 169 northbound lanes north of St. Peter restricted November 9-12 (Nov. 5, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists can expect the northbound lanes of Highway 169 north of St. Peter to be restricted to one lane the week of November 9, weather permitting, as crews work on a culvert under the highway.

The Highway 169 northbound lane closure in the wide divide near mile post 70 will allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation to complete the lining of a pipe while the Minnesota River levels are low.

The closure is planned for Monday, November 9 to November 12 if weather allows.

Motorists are advised to reduce speeds, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

###

You just read:

Hwy 169 northbound lanes north of St. Peter restricted November 9-12 (Nov. 5, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.