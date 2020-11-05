New road, walks, accesses open on Hwy 12 in Cokato Nov. 6 (Nov. 5, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Travelers will experience smoother lanes, wider sidewalks and safer accesses along Highway 12 through Cokato as crews finish the four-month project Friday, Nov. 6, announces the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Road signs and traffic control devices will be removed throughout the work zone. The new signal system at Highway 12 and Broadway Avenue/Wright County Road 3 is activated and MnDOT will monitor the signal timing the next few weeks.

The $3.8 million project provides: a new asphalt road surface, includes turn lanes, shoulders and adjacent entrances; updated sidewalks and ramps; improved access to Broadway Avenue/Wright County Road 3 to better accommodate larger vehicle turns; updated underground city utilities; and added turn lanes to the Dassel-Cokato High School, west of Cokato. For more information on the Highway 12 Cokato project, visit mndot.gov/d3/cokato/.

MnDOT thanks Cokato residents, businesses and visitors for their patience on this project.

For more information on central Minnesota projects, in District 3, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org .

# # #