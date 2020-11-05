The Milk Bank and Café Baby Open Donor Milk Express Site and Milk Depot

We are proud to partner with Café Baby! They offer parents a convenient place to purchase healthy food for their babies and now are a location for picking up / dropping off human milk.” — Freedom Kolb

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 12, 2020, Café Baby will partner with The Milk Bank to become Indianapolis’ newest Donor Milk Express (DMX) site as well as Indiana’s 38th Milk Depot. The Milk Bank’s DMX program allows families of infants to purchase up to 40 ounces of pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) without a prescription, while a Milk Depot is a site where approved donor mothers can drop off frozen, surplus breast milk. Café Baby will also host a Diaper Drop for the Indiana Diaper Bank.

Quick access to PDHM allows parents of healthy newborns to supplement with human milk instead of formula, providing babies with a healthy start and parents with peace of mind. DMX is available to help bridge the gap between birth and establishing a successful breastfeeding routine.

The Milk Bank’s Executive Director, Freedom Kolb, “We are so proud to partner with Café Baby! They offer parents a convenient place to purchase fresh, healthy food for their babies and now they are a convenient location for picking up and dropping off human milk for The Milk Bank. Their partnership will help to promote breastmilk donations to ensure that vulnerable babies across the area continue to have access to lifesaving medical interventions.”

Jeannie Marrugo, Café Baby co-founder states, “We are so excited to partner with the Milk Bank and to offer a quick and convenient place for moms to drop off and pick up breast milk. Café Baby supports moms however they choose to feed their baby but it hits very close to home when a mom isn’t able to provide breast milk for their baby. I know what it feels like to not be able to provide breast milk for my baby which is why it’s so important to me to have Café Baby be a DMX.”

In the absence of an infant’s own mother’s milk, pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) offers many of the same benefits, such as optimal nutrition, easy digestibility, and immunologic protection against organisms and diseases. The Milk Bank aims to encourage breastfeeding mothers and provide PDHM for any infant or child with medical necessity. Breast milk collected by The Milk Bank is transported to their facility in Indianapolis to be pasteurized and distributed to NICUs and outpatient families throughout the Midwest.

In addition to the partnership with The Milk Bank, Café Baby will also host a Diaper Drop for the Indiana Diaper Bank. Diaper need is a term many of us have never heard, however it affects 1 in 3 families. In response, Café Baby is opening its doors to collect diapers for families in need. Café Baby will be a new Diaper Drop Spot where families can drop off new or open packages of diapers, and other diapering supplies for families in need.

Rachael Suskovich, CEO and founder of Indiana Diaper Bank says, “Our hope is that collectively, community members can come together to do good, without going far. Indiana Diaper Bank has Diaper Drop Spots located throughout Indianapolis and 100% of donations received at these locations will go to support families struggling to provide this basic need for their children.”

Café Baby is located at 5945 E 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Parents interested in purchasing PDHM should visit themilkbank.org/dmx to complete an order form. If families are interested in purchasing more than 40 ounces, they may consider becoming an outpatient.

About The Milk Bank

Founded in 2005, The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children and decrease health care expenditures. The Milk Bank receives human milk from carefully screened donors, pasteurizes, freezes and distributes it throughout the United States. As a non-profit, community-supported entity, The Milk Bank is the first and only donor human milk bank in Indiana. The Milk Bank is a proud member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.

About Café Baby

Café Baby provides health-conscious parents with a convenient, long-lasting range of fresh, handmade baby food and lactation products. These mom and baby friendly foods are fresh-frozen for easy access and are shipped to your doorstep. Shop their age-based menus at www.cafebabytogo.com.

