I-95 Lane Closures Next Week at Betsy Ross Bridge, Girard Avenue, Penn’s Landing for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA — Motorists using Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will encounter daytime and overnight lane closures next week and next weekend for construction and related activities at the Betsy Ross Bridge, Girard Avenue, and Penn’s Landing interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, November 9, through Friday, November 13, from 9:00 PM to12:00 Midnight, one northbound lane will close at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange, with a second northbound lane closing from 12:00 Midnight to 5:00 AM the following morning, for overhead ramp demolition;

Monday, November 9, through Thursday, November 12, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating northbound or southbound lane closures will be in place in the Penn’s Landing area for soil borings; and

Wednesday, November 11, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Saturday, November 14, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, southbound I-95 will be reduced from three-lanes-to-two in the work zone between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges for median barrier construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work between Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue is part of the $312 million project currently underway through 2023 at the Girard Avenue Interchange.

The demolition is part of the ongoing $93.6 million ramp reconstruction at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

The soil borings are part of design engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 in the area of Penn’s Landing.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

