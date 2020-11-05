Route 144 Bridge Job Shuts Down for Winter

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that its Route 144 Bridge job near Snow Shoe has shut down for the winter.

The bridge spans Interstate 80 about a mile east of Snow Shoe. Crews began working in early June to replace the bridge in a half-width configuration. The northbound half of the bridge was replaced this year using an alternating traffic pattern enforced by temporary traffic signals.

With 2020 work finished, both lanes on the bridge are open to traffic and the temporary traffic signals have been removed. There is a 10-foot width restriction for each lane.

Work to replace the southbound side of the bridge is scheduled to begin in April 2021. At that time, the temporary signals will return and again enforce an alternating traffic pattern. Completion of the project is expected by end of July. PennDOT will issue an update prior to the re-start of work.

Overall, the project includes deck, parapet, and abutment replacement, as well as substructure repairs and a small amount of roadway paving and guide rail updates. The deck surface will be paved under a separate contract. Swank Construction Company, LLC of New Kensington is the contractor on this $2.35 million project.

Work on this project has been done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #