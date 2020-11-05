Lonseal Flooring Gives Back to Their Community
Lonseal is proud to be part of the Habitat for Humanity’s program.
Supporting Habitat for Humanity’s mission in building resilient homes and business spaces is an important element that we know will make a real difference in our community over time.”CARSON, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In part of Lonseal Flooring’s green initiative in recycling and being mindful of the environment, they recently donated 9,500 sq. ft. of sheet vinyl flooring to Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles with plans to donate an additional 85,000 sq. ft. by the end of 2020.
— Jorge Marquez, President
The company has been donating to Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles for over 22 years. In the past three years, they have donated over 302,000 sq. ft. of sheet vinyl flooring, with plans of an additional 85,000 sq. ft. before the end of the year.
Lonseal’s sheet vinyl flooring is formulated with GreenMedic®, a high-grade antimicrobial formulation exclusive to Lonseal. This feature is of great importance given the current COVID-19 pandemic. It supports wellness on numerous building projects managed by Habitat for Humanity.
The sheet vinyl flooring donations come in rolls of 6 ft. wide and 60 ft. long. Some of the donations are placed in their home improvement stores, Habitat ReStores. Proceeds at Habitat LA ReStores directly help support their mission to provide decent, sustainable, and affordable housing for people in need.
