Wayne County District Criminal Sessions of Court Canceled for November 6, 2020, to Help Limit the Spread of COVID-19

Wayne County court officials have announced that district criminal courts in Wayne County will be canceled on Friday, November 6, 2020. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to help protect the public and staff, and to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The courthouse and clerk’s office remain open to the public.     

District criminal courts scheduled for November 6 will be rescheduled, and new court dates will be sent via mail. New court dates will also be available for viewing online at www.NCcourts.gov/court-dates.

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within 5 days of the due date. 

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov/closings.

