Defense Engineering Services Expanding Operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Defense Engineering Services (DES), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The more than $1.1 million investment will create 18 new jobs.

Founded in 2013, DES specializes in survivability, vehicle systems and mechanical engineering. The company provides technical, design and manufacturing services for government and private companies across the country, delivering technical solutions, test services, prototype fabrication and low-rate manufacturing for large and small projects.

Located in North Charleston, the expansion of DES will increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capacity, while providing additional office space and resources for engineering and design team members.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2025. Individuals interested in joining the DES team should visit http://www.defengserv.com/contact-us.html.

Quotes

"We started DES in South Carolina and the friendly business climate has helped us reinvest and grow. Over the next five years, we are planning for steady growth both through federal contracting and our involvement with other thriving businesses in the state. We look forward to continuing to build DES and expanding our capability to offer engineering, design and prototyping services." -DES Managing Principals Greg Gordon and Bob Cole

“The fact that DES has chosen to expand in South Carolina and continue to invest in our people is something for our state to be proud of. Their growth in the Palmetto State is a testament to our competitive business environment and our world-class workforce that has made a name for itself as one of the best.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The expansion of one of South Carolina’s existing businesses is always cause for celebration. Congratulations to DES on this announcement and for creating more job opportunities for the people of Charleston County.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Charleston County is fortunate to have DES as part of our growing innovative ecosystem. Our strong workforce and key connections to the defense industry continue to provide advantages for DES to prosper.” -Charleston County Council Chairman J. Elliott Summey

“There’s nothing we enjoy touting more than the success and growth of our small businesses. Defense Engineering Services is showing its innovation and might in a fierce industry. We look forward to future growth of DES here in the business-friendly city of North Charleston.” -North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey

“Today’s announcement by Defense Engineering Services demonstrates our investment in supporting and fostering growth within our existing businesses. Our business concierge team was able to expeditiously support DES’s needs, helping to facilitate this exciting expansion for Charleston County.” -Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes