Senator Bill White Named Assistant Majority Floor Leader

Nov. 5, 2020                                                                                                                                         Mike Kelley, 573-751-2173

Senator Bill White Named Assistant Majority Floor Leader

JEFFERSON CITY – The Majority Caucus has selected Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, to serve as the assistant majority floor leader for the 101st General Assembly. In this role, Sen. White will be a part of the Senate’s leadership team that oversees action on the floor of the Missouri Senate.

Elected in 2010, Senator White served four consecutive terms in the House of Representatives and joined the ranks of the Missouri Senate in 2018. He chairs the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee and serves on several other Senate committees.

The 101st General Assembly will convene at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at noon for the start of the 2021 legislative session.

For more information about Sen. White, please visit his official Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/white.

