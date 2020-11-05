Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Joins Senate Leadership Team

JEFFERSON CITY —State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has been elected to the leadership position of majority whip by his colleagues in the Missouri Senate. The selection was made as members of the Missouri General Assembly convened in Jefferson City for the start of an extra legislative session called by the governor.

By assuming the majority whip position, Sen. Luetkemeyer joins the leadership team of the majority party in the Missouri Senate. As whip, he will be responsible for rallying his Senate colleagues, tracking votes and enlisting support as bills move through the legislative process.

“I am humbled by the confidence my fellow senators have placed in me, and I look forward to greater involvement as legislation is advanced through the Senate during the 2021 session,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/luetkemeyer.

