Chapter 61 Rule Making: Aquatic Life Water Quality Criteria for Metals

DES MOINES -- The Environmental Protection Commission has amended Chapter 61 to update aquatic life water quality criteria for selected metals. 

The final rule will become effective Nov. 11. Amendments to Chapter 61 may be viewed from the DNR website.

The public comments received have been addressed in a public participation responsiveness summary, which may be viewed from the DNR website.

Questions regarding the new water quality criteria can be directed to Katie Greenstein at 515-725-8400 or katie.greenstein@dnr.iowa.gov.

