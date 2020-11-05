Judge Jaimie Goodman Wins Re-Election in a Record-Breaking Landslide Victory!
Judge Jaimie Goodman’s jury trial and courtroom experience mattered to voters who re-elected Goodman with over 59% of the vote.
The justice system deserves an experienced hand at the wheel.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In fact, Judge Goodman’s 112,000+ vote margin of victory was the largest margin of victory ever in a Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge race.
— The Palm Beach Post
The race came down to experience. Judge Goodman has 37 years of jury trial and courtroom experience, including 26 jury trials prior to taking the bench. His opponent had never tried a single jury trial. The voters recognized that experience matters.
Additionally, a local survey conducted by the Palm Beach County Bar Association showed that some attorneys felt Judge Goodman needed to improve on his judicial demeanor.
While some felt that was a concern, many voters were glad that Judge Goodman holds the attorneys who come before him to high standards and that he holds them accountable if they are unprepared – a fact many voters cited as their reason for supporting Judge Goodman.
Additionally, Judge Goodman earned the endorsement of The Palm Beach Post.
In their endorsement, The Post said, “a well-prepared judge with a well-run courtroom” helps build “confidence in the judicial system. And Goodman is one of the best in the circuit at managing large caseloads.”
The Post also said that “Goodman’s broad range of experience with jury trials, and knowledge of the circuit’s Civil Division will be important with regard to keeping the system running smoothly and fairly.”
The Post concluded that “The justice system deserves an experienced hand at the wheel.”
Clearly, the voters agreed.
