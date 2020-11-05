Southbound Route 8 Improvement Work Friday, Next Week in Hampton Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on southbound Route 8 in Hampton Township, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, November 6 and Monday through Friday, November 9-13 weather permitting.

Base repair work will occur from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on southbound Route 8 between South Pioneer Street and Wildwood Road. Southbound Route 8 traffic will be crossed over into the northbound lanes during this work. A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction in the northbound lanes.

Additionally, milling and paving work will occur from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, November 9-13 on Route 8 between Pioneer Street and Wildwood Road. A single-lane restriction will occur in the southbound direction during the work. No restrictions will occur in the northbound direction.

Police will control traffic during the work.

Derry Construction Company, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $4.26 million betterment job.

Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

