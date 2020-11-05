Work on ITS Project Begins on Route 30 in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a contractor has begun working on an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) project along the Route 30 corridor in Lancaster County. Motorists can expect to encounter short-term shoulder closures during daylight hours on eastbound Route 30 between from the Susquehanna River and Roherstown Road.

Work includes trenching, plowing, conduit, junction boxes, wood pole installation, fiber optics, copper cable wiring, caissons, concrete foundations, sign structures, Dynamic Message Signs, traffic cameras, outdoor wireless radios, Dynamic Message Sign retrofitting and new guide rail. All work will be performed during daylight hours under short term shoulder closures.

Any work requiring lane closures will be performed between the hours of 9 PM and 6 AM.

This work is part of an ITS project spanning multiple counties in south central Pennsylvania.

Bruce and Merilees Electric Company of New Castle PA is the prime contractor on this $7,463,689 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018