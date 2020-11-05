Aleddra Expands the Industries 1st Self-Testing/Self-Diagnosis T8 and T5 Emergency Lamps

First Self-Testing/Self-Diagnosis Emergency LED T8/T5 Lamps

Aleddra Gen4 EM T8 tube is now available in both 2-ft and 4-ft and the Gen4 EM T5 tube is available in 4-ft.

Facilities management team across all segments can now save more on material and operation costs on their emergency lighting equipment by using Aleddra's innovative Emergency LED T8/T5 lamps.” — Matthew Maa