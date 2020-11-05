Aleddra Expands the Industries 1st Self-Testing/Self-Diagnosis T8 and T5 Emergency Lamps
Aleddra Gen4 EM T8 tube is now available in both 2-ft and 4-ft and the Gen4 EM T5 tube is available in 4-ft.
Facilities management team across all segments can now save more on material and operation costs on their emergency lighting equipment by using Aleddra's innovative Emergency LED T8/T5 lamps.”RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seattle-based lighting technology company, Aleddra, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Self-Testing/Self-Diagnosis EMERGENCY Tube Family. The Gen4 EM T8 tube is now available in both 2-ft and 4-ft and the Gen4 EM T5 tube is available in 4-ft.
Since its introduction a few months ago, Aleddra’s 4-ft Gen4 T8 self-testing/self-diagnosis LED emergency tube has quickly risen to be the #1 selling Emergency LED T8 tube in the market. Aleddra’s customers have asked for a 2-ft version of the Gen4 EM T8 and TODAY, Aleddra is pleased to announce that the 2-ft Gen4 EM T8 tube will be In Stock by the end of November along with the NEW 4-ft Gen4 EM T5 tube.
Features and Benefits of the Aleddra Gen4 EM T8 & Gen4 T5 tubes are:
• The Gen 4 Series (T8 and T5) with a “built in” lithium battery will operate as a standard LED tube (with or without a wall switch in the circuit) and as an Emergency LED tube during power outages.
• Automatically Self-Testing monthly for 30-second test and annually for 90-minute test.
• Self-diagnosis – If the battery does not meet specifications the LED indicator light on the endcap will flash “rapidly” notifying the user to replace the tube.
• 40-50% cost savings as compared to purchasing and installing an emergency ballast.
• Eliminates the need for the emergency ballast(s) as well as standard ballast(s).
• 90% labor savings on replacement (plug & play)
• 95% operation savings on monthly/annual emergency lighting equipment audit.
Here are Gen4 EM T8/T5 links:
• 2-ft G4 EM T8: 2-ft G4 T8, self-testing/self-diagnosis, on/off by a wall switch (https://www.aleddra.com/g4-emergency-t8/)
• 4-ft G4 EM T8: 4-ft G4 T8, self-testing/self-diagnosis, on/off by a wall switch (https://www.aleddra.com/g4-emergency-t8/)
• 4-ft G4 EM T5: 4-ft G4 T5, self-testing/self-diagnosis, on/off by a wall switch (https://www.aleddra.com/g4-emergency-t5/)
For more information, please email info@aleddra.com or call us at 425-430-4555.
