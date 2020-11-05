Alyssa Grace to Release an EP with What Could Be The Song of the Year
---- 13-year-old Alyssa Grace Proffitt will be releasing her first EP entitled Breathe on November 14. In many ways, the title track “Breathe,” could be the song, if not the theme of the year.
Between the tragic death of George Floyd, the far-reaching effects of COVID, the divisive state of the union, and a heavily contested election, we all need to be reminded to breathe. At her wise, young age, Alyssa Grace astutely put together a song and EP that chronicles our time.
In many ways, Alyssa is a typical laid-back California girl. She grew up in Torrance, California before moving to Star, Idaho with her family. She enjoyed living near the beach, skateboarding, playing soccer, and hanging out with her friends. But as a singer-songwriter who wrote her first song in fifth grade at the age of ten, the depth of her lyrics tells another story. Diagnosed at an early age with ADHD and anxiety, she discovered that songwriting is a cathartic way for her to address these issues. Unlike most kids, and even adults, Alyssa Grace, who also plays acoustic guitar, is open about her struggles, addressing them head-on in some of her songs.
Her musical influences include Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eillish, but also Paul McCartney, as she professes to be a big Beatles fan. She says her musical tastes typically gravitate toward country and soft rock, but listening to her sing and play, a strong pop sensibility shines through. She recently recorded a soon-to-be-released five-song EP in Nashville with producer Shannon McArthur (Dashboard Confessional), where she also got a chance to perform her original material live at several venues.
Alyssa is continuing to build her repertoire of original songs as well as perform covers by some of her favorite artists. “When I listen to music I listen to the message,” she explains. “I like to do that with my songs. I enjoy telling stories.” With an ethereal yet strong voice and innocent exuberance that conveys sincerity and authenticity, Alyssa Grace’s musical journey is still in its early stages, but it’s already winning over audiences.
You can listen to her music on her web site: https://alyssagrace.com
