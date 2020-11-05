State announces 8th week of COVID-19 testing push

News Release November 5, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is continuing a statewide push to increase access to “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing with an eighth week of testing locations. MDH is partnering with local public health officials and other community partners to offer testing the week of Nov. 8 in Burnsville, Morris, Owatonna, and Stillwater. The Minnesota National Guard will continue providing logistical support for a number of these events.

As always with no-barrier testing opportunities, this testing will be free, available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance. The events next week are part of an ongoing effort to increase access to “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing following increased levels of community spread statewide.

“Minnesota’s COVID-19 pandemic is entering an alarming new stage with rapidly increasing cases,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We are seeing record numbers of new cases every few days, and some of the hottest spots are in greater Minnesota. We desperately need all Minnesotans to help slow the spread by following guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and seeking out testing. Testing is a critical tool for understanding who is sick, and then isolating and quarantining as necessary to slow the spread of this disease.”

Health officials are using testing data to identify communities that are experiencing workplace clusters, are close to bordering states, or have not yet had larger-scale testing offered. This strategy will help increase the geographic balance of testing across Minnesota and respond where the health risk is greatest. Testing opportunities have been provided in Aitkin, Alexandria, Anoka, Bemidji, Bloomington, Burnsville, Cambridge, Cloquet, Crookston, Ely, Fairbault, Fairmont, Fergus Falls, Grand Rapids, Inver Grove Heights, Little Falls, Luverne, Madison, Maplewood, Marshall, Montevideo, Monticello, Moorhead, Mora, Pine City, Pipestone, Red Wing, St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Thief River Falls, Tyler, Waconia, Waseca, and Willmar.

Testing will be done with a nasal swab, processed either by Mayo Clinic Laboratories or the University of Minnesota, through the lab capacity created by the testing partnership. These community testing sites are in addition to the new semi-permanent saliva testing sites now available to Minnesotans. Saliva testing sites are open in Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Moorhead, Mankato, St Cloud, Saint Paul, and Winona. Both nasal and saliva testing are PCR tests, not to be confused with antigen testing.

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed. To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. The details and pre-registration links for all four events next week are listed below. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

Burnsville Sunday, Nov. 8* Monday, Nov. 9 Tuesday, Nov. 10 12 to 6 p.m. Church of the Risen Savior 1501 County Road 42 East Burnsville, MN 55306 Burnsville Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Morris Monday, Nov. 9 Tuesday, Nov. 10 12 to 6 p.m. Armory 722 Iowa Ave Morris, MN 56267 Morris Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Owatonna Monday, Nov. 9 Tuesday, Nov. 10 12 to 6 p.m. Armory 2323 West Bridge St Owatonna, MN 55060 Owatonna Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Stillwater Sunday, Nov. 8* Monday, Nov. 9 Tuesday, Nov. 10 12 to 6 p.m. Armory 350 Maryknoll Dr N Stillwater, MN 55082 Stillwater Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

*Sunday hours provided to allow for observance of Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11.

For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the COVID-19 Nasal Swab Community Testing Events webpage.

Doug Schultz MDH Communications 651-201-4993 doug.schultz@state.mn.us