Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,519 in the last 365 days.

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (October 25 - 31)

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 5, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,866 for the week of Oct. 25-31, 2020, with a total of $11,956,086 of benefits paid. There were 31,239 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - October 25-31

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

10/25  to 10/31

2,368

670

828

Week Prior

(10/18 to 10/24)

2,382

-.6%

701

-4.4%

910

-9%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - October 25-31

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

10/25  to 10/31

19,791

3,075

8,373

Week Prior

(10/18 to 10/24)

20,991

-5.711%

3,410

-9.8%

8,468

-1.1%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to October 31, 2020

Current Week 

(10/25 - 10/31)

Previous Week 

(10/18 - 10/24)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

3,866

3,993

1,131

256,948

51,131

25,569

Continued Claims

31,239

32,869

8,856

$545,816,100

$62,582,761

$54,483,500

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$850,787,467

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$75,190,200

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 24, 2020, was 3,134. A total of 3,919 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see some positive trends in the claims data, as new claims have gone down for three consecutive weeks while continued claims have decreased for 26 consecutive weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “We do expect to see a seasonal increase in claims, as well as continued employment disruption with the ongoing pandemic concerns, but certainly not near the levels we saw earlier this year; Utah’s economy continues to recover and prove to be very resilient.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (October 25 - 31)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.