Unlocking Music Potential Has Never Been Easier on macOS
MusicIncite Ltd brings emuso/Studio™ to macOS
We've now added something that focuses on core musical skills in aural recognition, in melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic theory, in technique, and in exploring and developing musical vocabulary.”SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique approach to music education is now available through our website (https://emuso.buzz) based on how we learn naturally (sight, sound, touch). This provides an extremely engaging, rapid and effective environment for making rapid musical progress in technique, improvisation and writing music with demonstrable results on-instrument on day-one, from beginner to advanced. Following on from our initial launch of our Windows 10 Version in August 2020, you can now obtain a macOS version of emuso/Studio™ - Music’s Ultimate Help System! We also now offer a “try & buy” subscription program with a 14-day free trial, during which the subscription can be cancelled.
Jerry Kramskoy, founder and CEO & CTO states, “The Mac is very popular for digital recording (such as Logic Audio and Garage Band), and for notation-based and tablature-based music publishing (such as Dorico and Guitar Pro), and tune generators based on chord progressions (such as Band in the Box). We've now added something that focuses on developing core musical skills in aural recognition, in melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic theory, in technique, and in exploring and developing musical vocabulary. Emuso takes some initial effort to learn how to use it, but after that, rapid progress can be made in getting to grips with improvisation and concepts for writing music. For me, I regularly use emuso's Rhythm-X tool with practice regimes I created on emuso, for guitar technique and rhythm, such as playing 5 against 4 evenly, great for rock and Jazz, and the ear trainers.”
What is emuso/Studio? Emuso/Studio™ software reveals the inherent simplicity in the building blocks of melody and harmony, namely intervals; and makes rhythm extremely easy to explore, with or without pitch. We break these down for you to see, hear, touch, know, practice, and understand. Combined with ear trainers and interactive content, this simple, rapid and intuitive way of developing musical skills builds unshakable musical confidence and competence, while establishing a pool of musical knowledge.
Emuso/Studio, is our flagship music software platform. Virtual machine technology synchronizes interactions on virtual instruments against the timeline of video, audio and MIDI-based lessons, analyses user-input on these instruments or via MIDI, and can auto-correct mistakes on-instrument. The user interface and all content reinforce intervallic and rhythmic awareness. Our initial focus in on stringed instruments, with piano used for demonstrating music theory concepts. Wind instrument players and singers can quickly understand the theory, and create practice ideas on the "piano" or stringed instruments.
About MusicIncite, Limited
MusicIncite, Ltd., was founded in 2013 with the vision to empower musical development for all interested in western-cultured music and to nurture musical progress in improvisation and composition around the world. We believe that everyone should be equipped to join in the global conversation that is music. Our flagship music software platform is designed for all musicians who want a fast, effective, and transparent way to learn, explore, and practice music. Emuso/Studio can be used as a stand-alone or a complementary adjunct to music education that employs music notation. It empowers musicians to see, hear, and play on-instrument even when their notation-reading skills and instrument knowledge are underdeveloped. We have employed natural learning processes that surface through innovations in media synchronization and through the UI design. For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz
