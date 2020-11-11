Exeter Orthodontics Opens New Location, Offering Braces in Springfield

Exeter Orthodontics is now offering braces in Springfield

Exeter Orthodontics in Springfield is located only a short drive from Philadelphia and Wilmington, DE.

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics has opened its sixth location in eastern Pennsylvania. Now, affordable braces in Springfield are available for only $3,995.

This low price is a fraction of the price charged by other Philadelphia orthodontists. It includes x-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, and emergency visits. No matter how long a patient’s treatment lasts or how complex their case is, they will pay one low price.

“We offer both braces and Invisalign in Springfield,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills. “There are differences between both treatments. Braces may take longer, but are more successful. Invisalign is more comfortable, but less compliant.”

Orthodontists in Springfield will walk patients through the different treatments and help them decide whether braces or Invisalign are best for them. There are pros and cons to both treatments, but no matter which option you choose, you’ll always be guaranteed a beautiful smile at one low price.

To request your free consultation, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Offices are also located in Allentown, Easton, Exton, Harrisburg, and Reading.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Braces in Springfield