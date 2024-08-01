Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,452 in the last 365 days.

Orthodontist in Allentown: Exeter Smiles Enhances Orthodontic Care with AI Technology

Exeter Smiles Logo

Exeter Smiles integrates advanced AI technology to offer precise and efficient orthodontic care in Allentown.

At Exeter Smiles, we are committed to adopting the latest technologies to improve our patients' experiences”
— Dr. Joel Silman

ALLENTOWN, PA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Smiles, a leading orthodontist in Allentown, is revolutionizing orthodontic treatment with the integration of cutting-edge AI technology. This advancement allows for more precise and efficient braces treatment, enhancing patient outcomes and comfort.

"At Exeter Smiles, we are committed to adopting the latest technologies to improve our patients' experiences," says Dr. Joel Silman, dentist at Exeter Smiles. "Using AI to assist in bracket placements ensures our treatments are both highly accurate and efficient, making us a top orthodontist in Allentown."

Traditional braces at Exeter Smiles are available for an all-inclusive price of $3,995. This comprehensive package includes X-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs. Additionally, Invisalign is offered as a more discreet alternative for those seeking an aesthetic option.

For those in Allentown interested in advanced orthodontic care, Exeter Smiles offers a free consultation. Dr. Silman and his team will develop a personalized treatment plan tailored to each patient's unique needs.

Schedule your free consultation with the top orthodontist in Allentown by visiting https://exeter-smiles.com/allentown-office/.

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeter-smiles.com/.

Dr. Joel Silman
Exeter Smiles
+1 610-401-0559
email us here

You just read:

Orthodontist in Allentown: Exeter Smiles Enhances Orthodontic Care with AI Technology

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more