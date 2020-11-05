County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Old Mill Road and Town Center Road
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI utility work.
Start date: 11/5/20
Est completion date: 11/6/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
You just read:
Northampton County: UGI Utility Work on Sullivan Trail
