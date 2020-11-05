Northampton County: UGI Utility Work on Sullivan Trail

​County: Northampton Municipality: Forks Township Road name: Sullivan Trail Between: Old Mill Road and Town Center Road Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI utility work. Start date: 11/5/20 Est completion date: 11/6/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: