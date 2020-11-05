Northampton County: Nighttime Road Work on PA 33

County: Northampton
Municipality: Stockertown Borough
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: PA 191 and Main Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: Local Permittee
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction northbound for environmental clean-up work. Please use caution
Start date: 11/5/20
Est completion date: 11/6/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
