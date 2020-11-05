Northampton County: Nighttime Road Work on PA 33

​County: Northampton Municipality: Stockertown Borough Road name: PA 33 North Between: PA 191 and Main Street Type of work: Other Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction northbound for environmental clean-up work. Please use caution Start date: 11/5/20 Est completion date: 11/6/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: