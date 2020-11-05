Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,509 in the last 365 days.

Northampton County: Nighttime Road Work on PA 33

​County:  Northampton Municipality:  Stockertown Borough Road name:  PA 33 North Between:  PA 191  and Main Street Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  Local Permittee Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction northbound for environmental clean-up work. Please use caution Start date:  11/5/20 Est completion date:  11/6/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

You just read:

Northampton County: Nighttime Road Work on PA 33

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.