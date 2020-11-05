Hair Transplant in Delhi
Hair loss is the biggest medical and cosmetic problem in India today. As root cause vary, it is often difficult to address all the underlying causes easily.
At the Derma Miracle Clinic, we ensure to give an outstanding result to each and every patient through our team of doctors who are innovators in the cosmetic and dermatologist fields.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair Transplant
— Dr. Navnit Haror
Hair loss is the biggest medical and cosmetic problem in India today. Because this problem does not occur for a single cause, it is often very difficult to address all the underlying causes at the same time. The source of hair loss problems can be wide and varied, such as genetics, stress, autoimmune disorders, hormonal imbalances, scalp diseases, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, drug side effects, and more.
As we all know, hair has the most important aesthetic value of our beauty, giving the right shape to our face. Therefore, gradual hair loss can psychologically affect a person and also reduces the level of self-confidence. As a result, it ultimately affects mental health and sometimes leads to stress and depression. Hair loss can also lead to job loss, especially to those who seem more important, as these are public figures like actors, politicians, business owners, speakers, corporate leaders.
Dr. Navnit Haror carries 9 years of experience and is a well-known dermatologist and Hair Transplant surgeon in New Delhi as a perfectionist in Hair Transplant, Dermatology, Anti-aging aesthetics, and Lasers.
Dr. Navnit is an internationally trained Hair Transplant Surgeon and his honest practice bought him an excellent reputation with 6500+ successful Hair Transplant surgeries. He’s an expert in creating a perfect and natural-looking hairline with the highest density. Female Hair Transplant, correction of wrongly done Hair Transplant. Beard and Moustache Hair Transplant, Crown designing, and in doing Mega and Giga sessions of Hair Transplant i.e. long sessions of Hair Transplant for the very large bald area with the record of implanting 8233 grafts equivalent to 18OOO hair follicles from the permanent donor area of scalp and body hairs i.e. from beard and chest.
Dr. Navnit Haror is the inventor of the latest innovation in hair transplantation i.e. Ultra Receptive Follicular Unit Extraction (URFUE) technique of Hair Transplant, in which the graft survival rate is 99% with no hair loss and natural-looking results with ultra-high density.
Dr. Navnit Haror says,” In FUE, the extraction of an intact follicular unit depends on the principle according to which the area of attachment of the arrector pili muscles to the follicular unit is the narrowest. After separation and separation from the surrounding dermis, it can easily remove the lower segment. Because the follicular unit has a narrower surface, it is necessary to use small micro punches with a diameter of 0.6–0.8 mm, so the scar formed will be too small to recognize.”In further conversation with Dr. Navnit Haror, explains the prerequisites of FUEAdequate and proper surgical training
Perfect lighting
Reinforcement for surgery and equipment
A proper understanding of the hair angle below the skin surface; the angle of the developing hair is more extreme in almost all cases than the follicle angle in the dermis. Obviously, the implantation must expect this and be directed rather than the visible hair in the follicle's direction.
Punch size with a diameter of 0.6 to 0.8 mm. This size is wide enough to cover the follicle unit’s width but small enough to minimize the size of the wound and scarring. Our surgeons have already begun using smaller punches, beginning at 0.6 mm.
Proper hand motion: The hand should be completely steady when doing the punch’s quick twisting motion. Dr. Haror recommends that in the other direction, clockwise rotation (for the right-handed person) typically provides more stability than twisting. A back-and-forth motion induces excessive transection and, like a 360-degree rotation of the punch, is incompatible with efficient FUE.
Sharp punches / blunt punches: Some surgeons use sharp punches to minimize the amount of twisting required to cut through the dermis in a two-step method, whereas blunt punches are used to reduce the rate of follicular transection in a three-step method.
Dr. Haror talks about the advancement in FUE and gave a brief description.
Follicular isolation technique
The word ‘Follicular Isolation Technique’ (FIT) refers to the FUE approach that uses a ‘stop’ punch to restrict penetration depth. Although the requirement for a depth stop in the extraction method is still a controversial question, if it does not capture the entire unit, FIT is probably a better term than FUE. The term FIT is preferred when the purpose is only to remove hair, but intact follicular units.
Automated FUE hair transplantation
The FUE micromotor machine is an automatic hair transplant machine that uses the FUE method to help the doctor administer a hair transplant. In a limited time, they claim it to offer a faster rate of extraction of grafts. There is, however, greater graft pulling and twisting, which puts the graft at injury risk, leading to greater transection.
Robotics in hair transplantation
Robots have many advantages and often increase and expand human capabilities. Its accuracy and repeatability can reach the level of sub-millimeter. Robots can be optimized to perform tasks that require high precision at high speeds, automatically and non-stop, thus increasing productivity and efficiency. Its performance is consistent and predictable. These technical features can make them suitable for hair transplant tasks, such as FUE. Price, lack of flexibility, inability to process qualitative information, and lack of judgment are some drawbacks of robots. Efforts are being made to develop such robotics for hair transplantation, and they expect it will be available for mass use soon.
FUE is an interesting discovery that moves the field of hair transplant surgery a step closer to the status of a minimally invasive elite. The promise of almost scar surgery is appealing to both the patient and the surgeon. Reasons to choose FUE instead of collecting strips may be to avoid a linear scar, a desire for a naturally painless postoperative period, or a minimally invasive procedure.
The technique can serve as an important alternative to traditional hair transplantation in selected patients. We need more research to speed up the procedure, shorten surgery time, and improve transition rates so we can adopt it in more patients.
Dr. Navnit Haror
Derma Miracle
+91 73032 32444
dr@dermamiracleindia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn