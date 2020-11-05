Limonetik appoints Mathias Michelangeli as Head of Partnerships

Mathias appointment will help to consolidate our partnership policy and federate partners around our brand and our know-how.
— Christophe Bourbier, CEO of Limonetik
PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 20 years of high-tech experience in complex technical environments, Mathias Michelangeli, 44, has been appointed Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Limonetik. His new mission will be to devise a successful development strategy for this fintech specialising in payment services in the world of online and physical commerce.

With over 250 payment methods in its portfolio, Limonetik orchestrates more than 1.5 billion transactions per year for the world’s largest payment service providers, marketplaces, merchants and other acquirers, spanning over 60 countries on five continents and operating in more than 100 currencies. Founded in 2008, the Paris-based company has chosen a pragmatic fieldman with solid experience in business tactics and relations to fill the key position.

Over the past three years, Mathias Michelangeli has applied his own personal touch when it comes to widening Limonetik’s customer base, exploring new horizons, and developing the company's ecosystem.

Before joining Limonetik as Business Developer, Mathias showed an eagerness to take on new challenges, applying his upbeat and unifying style in senior positions at Linkfluence (as an account manager) and Teeméo. He was also a partner at Streamcairn and has worked as independent consultant.

Mathias holds France's Advanced Technician diploma in corporate communications and is a graduate of the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM) and University of Evry-Val d'Essonne with a postgraduate degree (DTA) in Product and Services Sales.

"Impressed by his dynamic track record, we naturally brought Mathias on board as Head of Partnerships and Business Development," says Christophe Bourbier, Limonetik CEO.

About

Limonetik is driving the transformation into the new world of payment providing payments on a platform as a service (PaaS) basis to address a broad range of complex payment needs of multichannel retailers, marketplaces, gig and shared economy platforms as well as business to business platforms, acquirers and payment services providers. Limonetik started by processing, aggregating and creating payment methods for use online and offline in Europe, then expanding to cover a broad international selection of alternative payments. Today Limonetik’s platform supports over 285 local payment methods in 60 different countries, reduces complexity of settlement by aggregating multiple financial flows into one settlement and supports these services with comprehensive reconciliation and reporting tools all via one sate-of-the-art API. Limonetik is one of the earliest developers of the marketplace payment solution and has over seven years’ experience in that relatively new sector. Processing more than $2 billion a year, Limonetik supports more than 14 k merchants or marketplaces through payment players. Limonetik has been awarded by Gartner as “Cool Vendor in digital commerce” status due to our ‘one-stop’ innovative SaaS solution which makes real and positive impacts on our clients' businesses.

https://www.limonetik.com

