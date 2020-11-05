Limonetik appoints Mathias Michelangeli as Head of Partnerships
Mathias appointment will help to consolidate our partnership policy and federate partners around our brand and our know-how.”PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 20 years of high-tech experience in complex technical environments, Mathias Michelangeli, 44, has been appointed Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Limonetik. His new mission will be to devise a successful development strategy for this fintech specialising in payment services in the world of online and physical commerce.
— Christophe Bourbier, CEO of Limonetik
With over 250 payment methods in its portfolio, Limonetik orchestrates more than 1.5 billion transactions per year for the world’s largest payment service providers, marketplaces, merchants and other acquirers, spanning over 60 countries on five continents and operating in more than 100 currencies. Founded in 2008, the Paris-based company has chosen a pragmatic fieldman with solid experience in business tactics and relations to fill the key position.
Over the past three years, Mathias Michelangeli has applied his own personal touch when it comes to widening Limonetik’s customer base, exploring new horizons, and developing the company's ecosystem.
Before joining Limonetik as Business Developer, Mathias showed an eagerness to take on new challenges, applying his upbeat and unifying style in senior positions at Linkfluence (as an account manager) and Teeméo. He was also a partner at Streamcairn and has worked as independent consultant.
Mathias holds France's Advanced Technician diploma in corporate communications and is a graduate of the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM) and University of Evry-Val d'Essonne with a postgraduate degree (DTA) in Product and Services Sales.
"Impressed by his dynamic track record, we naturally brought Mathias on board as Head of Partnerships and Business Development," says Christophe Bourbier, Limonetik CEO.
