R3 Stem Cell International Now Offering Stem Cell Treatment in Cancun Mexico

Stem Cell Therapy in Cancun

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell International is now offering top notch regenerative therapies at a new Cancun stem cell therapy clinic. The treatments include anywhere from 30 million stem cells up to 200 million, with pricing 70% less than what it would cost in the US.

R3 Stem Cell's Centers have performed over 15,000 procedures in the past eight years throughout the US, Mexico and Pakistan too. The procedures have been exceptionally safe, with no significant adverse events occurring and an unreal 85% patient satisfaction rate. The stem cell procedures have been effective for many conditions, including diabetes, Crohns, COPD, kidney failure, autoimmune conditions, degenerative arthritis, RA, MS, ALS, Parkinsons, Alzheimers, Post Stroke, Lyme, Erectile Dysfunction, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, liver failure, heart conditions and much more!

The R3 clinic in Tijuana has been very popular for patients. According to CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "For only $2950, patients receive 30 million mesenchymal stem cells or 50 million for only $1000 more. The cells come from umbilical cord tissue, and are very pure, potent and super active. What we've learned through research is that most conditions require high cell counts, which is cost prohibitive in the US. We made sure with our Mexico clinics to offer biologics that are not only safe, but produce amazing results for a very affordable patient investment!"

When a person is considering stem cell treatment in Mexico, the first step with R3 is to have a free phone consultation with one of the experienced regenerative medicine doctors. Medical records will be reviewed and the doctor will ask questions to determine if the individual is a candidate for treatment. At that point, the R3 dedicated patient concierge representative will assist with scheduling the procedure and all travel logistics. In Cancun, there are several resort hotels available. All ground transportation is included with the treatment fee (just not airfare and lodging).

The stem cell therapy in Cancun Mexico is performed at R3's new clinic, which is part of a modern hospital containing over forty specialty doctors. The biologics come from a lab that has quality assurance standards exceeding those of the US FDA, with viability exceeding 95%. Patients may also undergo additional procedures during their stay, such as dentistry or cosmetic.

To begin the process to see if one is a candidate for stem cell therapy, simply call R3 Stem Cell International at +1 (888) 988-0515.

