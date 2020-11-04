State disciplines health care providers-R20-27

For immediate release: November 4, 2020 (20-210)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Benton County

In July 2020 the secretary of health denied a home care aide credential to Andrew L. Crawford (HM60937149). Twice in 2017 Crawford was convicted of driving under the influence. Crawford didn’t furnish proof of having undergone a required substance use evaluation.

In August 2020 the Pharmacy Commission ended probation for pharmacist Elveera Ravisovna Valieva (PH60026160).

Chelan County

In August 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Sara Elizabeth Carlson (NC60878283) with unprofessional conduct. Carlson allegedly began a romantic and sexual relationship with a former patient.

Clallam County

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Catherine M. Diem (RN00147013) with unprofessional conduct. Diem allegedly didn’t complete a substance abuse monitoring program.

Clark County

In August 2020 the Medical Assistant Program agreed to reinstate the medical assistant-phlebotomist credential of Christy Jean Logan (PC60815734) and ordered her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. Logan’s license was suspended in 2019 because she didn’t abide by a substance abuse monitoring contract.

King County

In August 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program charged substance use disorder professional trainee Jessica D. Bulgin (CO60770402) with unprofessional conduct. Bulgin allegedly used her supervisor’s computer credentials to sign client treatment records, resulting in the agency for which she worked receiving greater reimbursement amounts than it would have had if Bulgin billed for services a trainee provided.

Pierce County

In August 2020 the Medical Assistant Program charged medical assistant Keziah N. Kimbowa (CM60421660) with unprofessional conduct. In March 2020 the Nursing Commission placed Kimbowa’s licensed practical nurse credential on probation for at least 12 months.

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission withdrew a statement of charges against registered nurse John Bertram Jackson IV (RN60088579).

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission agreed to reinstate the registered nurse credential of Olga Disko Kimbrel (RN00157008), placed her on probation, and ordered her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. Kimbrel must complete a refresher course. Kimbrel’s license was suspended in 2015 because she didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission conditionally granted a registered nurse credential to Jennifer Joline Proctor (RN61057648) and ordered her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2019 Proctor signed an agreement with the Arizona Board of Nursing requiring her to abstain from alcohol, alcohol-containing substances, and/or potentially addictive substances. Later in 2019 Proctor was convicted in Arizona of possession of drug paraphernalia, and of driving under the influence of drugs.

Skagit County

In September 2020 the Unlicensed Practice Program notified Kaley Coughlin of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Coughlin allegedly has no veterinarian license, but operated and advertised a business called Kaley’s Canine Dental Cleaning. Coughlin allegedly didn’t respond to a Department of Health investigator’s inquiry.

Spokane County

In August 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the certified behavior technician credential of Madison Lynn Holtgrewe (CB60876238).

In August 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Margaret Kavanaugh (NC10094266) with unprofessional conduct. Kavanaugh allegedly arrived intoxicated for her shift at a client’s residence, was sent home in a cab, and later admitted to drinking alcohol that day.

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner Alexander Ponomarenko (RN00131433, AP30007005) with unprofessional conduct. Ponomarenko allegedly used his work computer to view pornographic websites, including videos purporting to depict girls and boys under the age of 18. An audit of records for eight pediatric patients allegedly revealed charting below the standard of care that resulted in medication errors, insufficient documentation to support diagnoses, erroneous diagnoses leading to inaccurate treatment plans, and treatment mistakes by other providers based on Ponomarenko’s erroneous diagnoses. Ponomarenko allegedly didn’t fulfill an investigator’s request to provide a written statement addressing the allegations.

Thurston County

In August 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted a medical assistant credential to Erica A. Theiss (CM60845455) and placed her on probation for at least two years. In 2018 Theiss signed a mental health court contract after being charged with two counts of third-degree assault. In August 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Erica A. Theiss (NC60580941) that places her on probation for at least two years in connection with the third-degree assault charges.

In August 2020 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacist Gloria A. Holseybrook (PH00011092) with being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety. Charges say an Adult Protective Services report referred to Holseybrook as a vulnerable adult who is unable to care for herself.

Whitman County

In August 2020 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Courtney Leora Fielder (VA60540119) with unprofessional conduct. In 2019 Fielder received deferred prosecution on charges of driving under the influence, and of third-degree abandonment of a dependent person.