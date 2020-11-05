Pervis Payne Execution Advisory

NASHVILLE – In accordance with state law, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications from recognized Tennessee news organizations to serve as statutorily required witnesses for the scheduled execution of death row inmate Pervis Payne #00121163. Payne’s conviction is out of Shelby County. The execution is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on December 3, 2020.

Seven media witnesses and two alternates will be selected by the Tennessee Department of Correction during a drawing to be held at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution located at 7475 Cockrill Bend Boulevard in Nashville. The drawing will take place on Friday, November 13th at 9 a.m. CT.

How to submit an application:

Download and complete the media witness application form available on the media page of TDOC’s website at www.TN.gov/correction; FAX the completed form back to Melissa Hood at Riverbend. The form must be received no later than 12 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 10th. The fax number is 615-350-3400. Save a copy of your transaction verification as confirmation that your FAX has been submitted.

The drawing will be conducted in accordance with the Rules of the Tennessee Department of Correction Adult Services Division, Chapter 0420-3-4, under the authority of TCA 40-23-116. Only one application will be permitted from each news organization.