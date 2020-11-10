Restructuring Advisory Group Collaborates on $1.6M in Chapter 11 Loan Modifications for Multi Location Pet Store Chain

Chapter 11 Consultant Formulates Economic Models Utilized in the Restructure of Bank Loans Resulting In Ch-11 Plan Confirmation For Regional Pet Store Chain

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group http://restructuringexperts.com/ , a Chapter 11 Consultant , and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, SBA Loan Modifications , the negotiation of Loan Workout Agreements During the COVID-19 Pandemic and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that the economic models formulated by Restructuring Advisory Group were utilized as the Financial Exhibits that proved-up the feasibility of the Chapter 11 Reorganization Plan resulting in the Bank, the Business Suppliers and the Business vendors supporting the Reorganization Plan which was confirmed for a regional chain of Pet Stores in Missouri.The firm was retained to analyze the financial viability of the stores, to determine the feasibility of loan modifications under the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown, and to propose loan modifications tailored to the varied cash flows of each store. The negotiations required analysis of current cash flows and the formulation of proposals to the financial institutions, suppliers and Vendors in order to restructure the loans based upon a gradual ramp up in revenues over the five year period term of the Reorganization PlanOver a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification, and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.