Rolling Slowdowns/Stops Scheduled Tomorrow on Route 322 in Derry Township, Dauphin County

Sign structure to be removed as part of ramp extension project

Harrisburg, PA – Rolling slowdowns or stops are scheduled tomorrow at a ramp extension project on Route 322 in Derry Township, Dauphin County, so a contractor can remove a sign structure spanning the roadway.

This work is part of a project that consists of constructing approximately 0.5 miles of ramp extensions both eastbound and westbound on Route 322 to connect the Middletown/Hummelstown exit for Waltonville Road (Route 2005) with the Route 422/39 interchange.

Multiple rolling stops will be implemented between 9 AM and 3 PM in both directions of Route 322, with stoppages of up to 15 minutes each.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.

Work on the project also includes full depth roadway construction, milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements including storm water basins, median barrier and guiderail updates, overhead sign structure replacements, closed circuit TV camera installation, signs and pavement markings.

Hempt Bros., Inc., of Camp Hill, is the prime contractor on this $5.4 million project.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018