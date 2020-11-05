Chapter 11 Expert Negotiates SBA Loan Restructure/Lowers Monthly Pmts/Confirms Plan & Saves Hotel From Liquidation in MO
Chapter 11 Consultant “Restructuring Advisory Group” Successfully Modifies SBA Loan & Writes the Consensual Ch-11 Plan Approved by the Court, Saving the Hotel
The Lawyers "Solution" was to liquidate the Property. We Came On-Board, Changed the Course of the Ch-11, Modified the Loan, Reduced the Mortgage Payments, Got the Bank's Support & Saved the Property”KIRKSVILLE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group http://restructuringexperts.com/, a Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, SBA Loan Modifications, Debtor in Possession Financing, and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that it negotiated the restructure an $1.5M SBA loan for a Hotel in Missouri resulting in the Reorganization Plan being confirmed and the Business being saved.
The firm was retained to analyze the financial viability of the Hotel and to determine the feasibility of a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy code as well as to analyze and formulate the financial projections that were incorporated into the reorganization plan and disclosure statement for the Property.
Restructuring Advisory Group was additionally retained by the Principal as the Chapter 11 Expert to be lead strategist in the Chapter 11 and to direct the day to day strategies, interface with bankruptcy counsel, and to negotiate a loan modification on the SBA loan that resulted in lower monthly payments and increased cash flow for the business. In addition, Restructuring Advisory Group got the bank, as well as the SBA to waive enforcement of personal guarantees.
The firm also wrote the reorganization plan and its negotiations resulted in the consensual restructure and modification of the SBA loan and the confirmation of the reorganization plan by the Bankruptcy Court.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.
