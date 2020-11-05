Chapter 11 Expert Negotiates SBA Loan Restructure/Lowers Monthly Pmts/Confirms Plan & Saves Hotel From Liquidation in MO

Chapter 11 Consultant “Restructuring Advisory Group” Successfully Modifies SBA Loan & Writes the Consensual Ch-11 Plan Approved by the Court, Saving the Hotel

The Lawyers "Solution" was to liquidate the Property. We Came On-Board, Changed the Course of the Ch-11, Modified the Loan, Reduced the Mortgage Payments, Got the Bank's Support & Saved the Property” — Craig Brown