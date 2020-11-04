These Guys Built A Catapult To Launch Candy To Kids That Could Not Go Trick-Or-Treating
Dillon Hill, best known for MyBestFriendsList, found a creative way to hand out candy this year, building a medieval catapult, mounted to the back of a truckSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best known for his viral MyBestFriendsList story in which he dropped out of college to help his best friend live his final year, Dillon Hill continues to look for ways to make an impact.
In 2017, Dillon Hill and his close friend Chris Betancourt reached international attention after Chris faced a terminal cancer diagnosis and Dillon responded by quitting college to begin a social media campaign to make their bucket list possible. After amassing over 150 Million views, the pair were able to accomplish dozens of bucket list items, most notably breaking the world record for most bone marrow donation sign-ups, the organ needed to save Chris’ life. In 2018, the friends announced that the documentary of their story led to over 11,000 people joining the bone marrow registry. One of those led to a transplant that allowed Chris to live a cancer-free life.
Inspired by their community coming together to help, Dillon decided to continue creating stories of charity and community. The project, now known as Live For Another, is an “unstoppable community of kindness”.
Recent projects include buying an entire movie theater so cancer patients could watch Avengers:Endgame for free, road tripping across the United States to donate to dozens of children’s hospitals, or buying 10 billboards to help a Stage 4 cancer patient achieve her dream of being on Ellen.
With the pandemic looming, Dillon was looking for a creative way to help his local neighborhood have a moment of escape. With help from his friends Drew Disney and Joel Bringolf, the trio researched, planned, and built their own medieval trebuchet. It’s just a fancy version of a catapult.
“Halloween isn’t going to be the same this year, but we got creative”.
The team took things a step further by mounting the catapult to the back of a truck, enabling them to bring candy to kids who couldn’t go trick or treating on Halloween. Throughout the night they launched over 200 bags of candy.
