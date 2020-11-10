Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PatientLink® Wins COVID-19 Innovator Award at 2020 Allscripts Developer Summit

PatientLink for telehealth keeps patient and provider safe, while maintaining a personalized visit. Telehealth is especially helpful to chronically ill patients.

PatientLink provides providers with discrete structured patient data prior to the appointment. PatientLink saves providers time, so they can focus on patient engagement and patient-centered care.

Patient intake data for telehealth appointments is easily and securely uploaded to a provider's website prior to the appointment.

Using PatientLink Online for telehealth appointments keeps patients, clinicians and support staff safe during a pandemic.

PatientLink captures and sends discrete structured patient data into EHRs. MyLinks, a free patient facing application, uses FHIR® to help patients securely gather, manage and share their health records from all of their providers in an account they control.

PatientLink and MyLinks serve patients and providers across America each day.

At the onset of COVID-19, PatientLink and MyLinks came to the aid of patients and physicians, by providing valuable telehealth and COVID screening tools.

We're aware of the financial and emotional impact of COVID-19 to clinicians and staff. We quickly fast-tracked requests for development and implementation of COVID tools. Debi Willis, PatientLink CEO.”
— Debi Willis, CEO/Founder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software developer PatientLink® wins COVID-19 Innovator Award at 2020 Allscripts® Developer Summit

As COVID-19 gripped the nation earlier this year, PatientLink responded to the urgent need of their clients who needed to screen patients for coronavirus and remotely gather patient intake data for telehealth appointments.

For a large Louisiana-based healthcare system, implementing PatientLink Online helped them to continue treating patients, even though they were in the center of a COVID-19 epicenter. Combining PatientLink Online with telehealth appointments allowed providers to diagnose and treat patients from the comfort of home, keeping patients, providers and support staff safe.

PatientLink understood the critical need for the Louisiana organization to implement PatientLink Online. The results of the implementation of PatientLink Online for telehealth was undeniable: within the first three weeks after going live, the client had processed a staggering 6,830 patient intake forms. Additionally, the client was able to move 90% of patient appointments to telehealth. "Easy to use", "This is the greatest thing ever!", "All the data is there in the EHR!" were common responses from physicians about PatientLink Online.

"Because we speak to our clients regularly, we are aware of the financial and emotional impact of COVID-19 to clinicians and staff. We quickly fast-tracked requests for development and implementation of COVID tools," said Debi Willis, PatientLink CEO.

PatientLink also developed and implemented COVID-19 response tools for their award-winning patient-facing FHIR® enabled application, MyLinks®, which provides a free account to help patients securely gather, manage, and share their health records electronically.

Within days of COVID-19, MyLinks' provided a COVID-19 Resources page, a free self-assessment tool, helping patients determine if they should be tested for the coronavirus. A symptom tracker was also added, allowing patients to easily document, graph, and share their symptoms, providing their doctors with a detailed timeline of their illness progression.

“We have an amazing, cohesive team that literally accomplished several weeks' worth of work in a matter of days. I think every team member felt like they were able to give back during such a difficult time,” said PatientLink CTO Angela Unruh.

"Allscripts® is proud to recognize PatientLink for going above and beyond to offer solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leveraging integration with Allscripts electronic health records and practice management solutions, PatientLink and MyLinks will continue to go the extra mile to provide healthcare organizations across the U.S. with solutions to not only succeed but thrive during extremely challenging times," said Tina Joros, Vice President & General Manager, Open & Allscripts Practice Financial Platform.

Allscripts is a leader in EHR interoperability and healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results across an Open platform. Featuring the industry's most innovative healthcare IT developers, the award-winning Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) speeds time from innovation to implementation to help increase productivity, deliver higher-quality, more personalized care, seamlessly integrate devices, manage population health and more.

About PatientLink and MyLinks

PatientLink, an Allscripts partner, provides solutions to capture and send structured patient data into Allscripts EHRs, streamlining workflow and promoting patient engagement for clinics across the U.S. MyLinks, their award-winning patient-facing application, helps patients securely gather and manage health records from their providers.

