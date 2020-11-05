Introducing Tabella: Bringing Churches and Communities Closer Through Technology
Investors From All Around The World Rally Behind The Faith-Based App For CatholicsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Churches and Religious Institutions all over the world take their services and meetings online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, investors are flooding to faith-based apps to get in on the ground floor. Unprecedented times call for modern solutions and the Tabella app is leading the change in digital solutions for Catholic institutions. Tabella allows users to find their parish or faith group in an online community to communicate, receive announcements, plan events, meet other Catholics, and much more. Tabella is being built to be free for churches, ministry leaders, and users.
Tabella has bridged the gap between the physical and digital world of the faith by building a user-friendly platform designed to meet the needs of priests, ministry leaders, and church-goers. The sleek app interface helps priests and groups bring their community together in the digital age, while simultaneously helping churches maintain financial stability through digital donations. Dedicated to making the world a better place, Tabella has also made a commitment to impact as part of the Laudato si’ Challenge to help parishes around the world reduce their carbon footprint and help Catholic charities raise more money digitally.
In the past few years, we have seen niche social media platforms become a hot commodity, with various community focused apps harnessing attention across the globe and eventually becoming household names. Similar to the Nextdoor app, now valued at over $2.1 billion and used by millions, Tabella aims to bring communities together, reducing the use of third party platforms for communication to create a “home base” for the Catholic community.
“Religious communities have been underserved by technology and overlooked by entrepreneurs and investors. There are over 1.3B+ Catholics around the world and most of their communications happen via paper bulletins or fragmented messaging services. The industry serving the community is stagnant and ripe for disruption. Through great media and a digital social experience being built by an extraordinary team, we hope to spark a deeper love for God and bring you closer to your faith communities” - Juan Acosta, Founder
This vertical social network uprising is catching the eyes of investors from Silicon Valley and around the world, with Tabella securing early-stage funds from Ignite XL, Gina Kloes, Verve Capital, Cibersons, Manila Angels, and more.
As Tabella gets ready to gear up for its launch, the mission is simple yet powerful - bring the world closer to God. Through current pilots with communities around the US, unwavering dedication to the catholic community, a faith-driven team, and committed investors, the purpose-driven vision of Tabella will be available to the public in early 2021.
For more information about Tabella, or to get in on the ground floor, please visit: jointabella.com
About Tabella
Tabella is the social faith app for Catholics, designed to bring the world closer to each other, the faith, and God. Founded by Juan Acosta, a Latino immigrant, and former COO at Draper University, Tabella was created when Juan saw many miracles in his own life and he felt a calling to use his gifts and talents to help The Church and glorify God. The company was started in 2020 and raised its first round of funding from investors from Silicon Valley, Brazil, Paraguay, and the Philippines.
