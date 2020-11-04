Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Del. museums sponsor three virtual-programs during November

(DOVER, Del. — Nov. 4, 2020) — Mysteries of history, Abraham Lincoln’s election as president and London in wartime will be explored in virtual programs sponsored by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs during the month of November 2020. All programs are free but, in keeping with Gov. Carney’s Phase II reopening guidance regarding the coronavirus pandemic, they will not be conducted in front of a live audience but will instead be streamed live. Go to the following for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2020/10/28/hca-nov-2020-virtual-programs.

Photo of Abraham Lincoln
The election of Abraham Lincoln as president will be explored in the virtual program “We Didn’t Vote for Him: Delaware and the Election of 1860” on Nov. 14, 2020.

Live virtual-programs in November 2020

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 “Mysteries of History.” Virtual walking tour of Lewes landmarks by Lewes Historical Society Assistant Museum Coordinator Abigail Davis. 3:30 p.m. 302-645-1148.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 “We Didn’t Vote for Him: Delaware and the Election of 1860.” Virtual lecture from Dover’s Old State House by lead historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone. Program explores the election that took the country into a civil war and why Delaware didn’t vote for Abraham Lincoln. 1 p.m. 302-744-5054.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 “London in Wartime: Ration Books, Bomb Shelters and the Blitz.” Virtual presentation from the New Castle Court House Museum featuring New Castle resident Jean Norvell’s personal memories of growing up in the British capital during World War II. 2:30 p.m. 302-323-4453.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware—the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum—tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits, and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

Picture of the Logo of the American Alliance of Museums

 

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the general public on Delaware history and heritage. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums which are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the state’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

