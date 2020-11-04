Del. museums sponsor three virtual-programs during November

(DOVER, Del. — Nov. 4, 2020) — Mysteries of history, Abraham Lincoln’s election as president and London in wartime will be explored in virtual programs sponsored by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs during the month of November 2020. All programs are free but, in keeping with Gov. Carney’s Phase II reopening guidance regarding the coronavirus pandemic, they will not be conducted in front of a live audience but will instead be streamed live. Go to the following for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2020/10/28/hca-nov-2020-virtual-programs.

Live virtual-programs in November 2020

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 “Mysteries of History.” Virtual walking tour of Lewes landmarks by Lewes Historical Society Assistant Museum Coordinator Abigail Davis. 3:30 p.m. 302-645-1148.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 “We Didn’t Vote for Him: Delaware and the Election of 1860.” Virtual lecture from Dover’s Old State House by lead historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone. Program explores the election that took the country into a civil war and why Delaware didn’t vote for Abraham Lincoln. 1 p.m. 302-744-5054.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 “London in Wartime: Ration Books, Bomb Shelters and the Blitz.” Virtual presentation from the New Castle Court House Museum featuring New Castle resident Jean Norvell’s personal memories of growing up in the British capital during World War II. 2:30 p.m. 302-323-4453.

