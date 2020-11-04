Two elk found shot and left to waste in Blaine County

The public’s help is sought in the killing of two cow elk north of Carey, Idaho in the area of Road Canyon. Fish and Game officers received a report of two cow elk, one fully intact and the other partially processed that had been left to rot up Road Canyon along the Little Fish Creek Road. A bull elk carcass was also found at the scene but with an open antlered elk hunt at the time it is thought the bull was taken legally.

If anyone saw a vehicle or individuals in the Road Canyon or Little Fish Creek Road area between Friday afternoon October 30 and early Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 please call Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd at (208) 539-4403, or call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. A report can be filed online by filling out an online form at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can also report information about this incident or any incident involving a potential wildlife violation by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward.