Northbound I-79 Ramp to Neville Island Inspection Starts Thursday in Neville Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp from northbound I-79 to Grand Avenue in Neville Township, Allegheny County, will start Thursday, November 5 weather permitting.

Traffic shifts and lane narrowing will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from northbound I-79 to Grand Avenue on Neville Island (Exit 65) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, November 5-6 and Monday and Tuesday, November 9-10. All ramps will remain open while the work occurs.

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #