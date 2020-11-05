NOVA Scripts Central Joins the Population Health Alliance
Regional charitable pharmacy expands its national leadership voice as advocates for the uninsuredWASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, today announced that NOVA Scripts Central (NSC) has joined the organization as a new member. NSC is a long time provider of quality integrated pharmaceutical care and medication access to the low-income uninsured children and adults of Northern Virginia, bringing life-saving medications that treat chronic conditions within reach for thousands of patients.
NSC’s multi-branched population health approach combines medication access to the uninsured, a tool to help providers navigate Medicaid prescription drug coverage, a proactive immunization initiative, community health and wellness education, and a database of community support services called NOVA Scripts Compass.
“We are excited to welcome NOVA Scripts Central to the PHA community as a new member,” said Brent Ling, Executive Director at PHA. “Their team is innovative and population-focused with a wealth of experience in deep community-engagement while also creating and fine-tuning provider-facing tools. Under Dr Donney John’s leadership they are passionate advocates for the uninsured in population health management and we look forward to their unique contributions to our field as new members.”
Donney John, PharmD, Executive Director at NOVA Scripts Central added, “We are excited for the opportunity to work with fellow alliance members on developing strategies to address the population health needs of the uninsured health safety net patients around the country. This opportunity will allow us to continue to grow our reach as well as allow us to improve the lives of countless more Americans.”
NSC recently announced a new partnership with Honeybee Health that will enable them to expand offering of affordable prescription medications to a wider range of people outside their patient base.
About the Population Health Alliance:
PHA represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability. Learn more at PopulationHealthAlliance.org or follow us on LinkedIn.
About the NOVA Scripts Central:
Established in 2006, NOVA Scripts Central’s mission is to provide quality integrated pharmaceutical care and medication access to the low-income uninsured children and adults of Northern Virginia. They are founded on the belief that all individuals should have access to quality healthcare regardless of where the care is being delivered. To stay in the know about NOVA Scripts Central follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. https://novascriptscentral.org
