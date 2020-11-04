2021 Roadsides in Bloom calendar now available to order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (November 4, 2020) – The 2021 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order.
The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Adopt A Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways or in Operation Wildflower beds. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.
The photographer winners in this year’s calendar include:
January
Sandra Miller
February
Janna Vaught
March
Karl Boone
April
Alan Tucker
May
Ed Rehbein
June
Josie Hill
July
Hailee Poling
August
Angie Bolen
September
Casey Conaway
October
Jacque Jones
November – Cover Winner
Carletta Johnston
December
Val Carnell
To order a calendar, visit https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/ow/Pages/default.aspx, call 1-800-322-5530, or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you call and get voicemail, please leave a message with your name and mailing address and you will be put on the order list. Requests are limited to one calendar per household. West Virginia residents receive priority.
The Adopt A Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). REAP, whose new motto is ‘Keeping WV Clean and Green,’ was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts. More information is available on the REAP webpage: https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/Pages/default.aspx.
For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/depwv/, and find us on YouTube by searching “Environment Matters.”
# # #
