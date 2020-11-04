Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 Roadsides in Bloom calendar now available to order

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. (November 4, 2020) – The 2021 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order.

 

The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Adopt A Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways or in Operation Wildflower beds. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.

 

The photographer winners in this year’s calendar include:

 

January

Sandra Miller

 

February

Janna Vaught

 

March

Karl Boone

 

April

Alan Tucker

 

May

Ed Rehbein

 

June

Josie Hill

 

July

Hailee Poling

 

August

Angie Bolen

 

September

Casey Conaway

 

October

Jacque Jones

 

November – Cover Winner

Carletta Johnston

 

December

Val Carnell

 

 

To order a calendar, visit https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/ow/Pages/default.aspx, call 1-800-322-5530, or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you call and get voicemail, please leave a message with your name and mailing address and you will be put on the order list. Requests are limited to one calendar per household. West Virginia residents receive priority.

 

The Adopt A Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). REAP, whose new motto is ‘Keeping WV Clean and Green,’ was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts. More information is available on the REAP webpage: https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/Pages/default.aspx.

 

For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/depwv/, and find us on YouTube by searching “Environment Matters.”

 

# # #

