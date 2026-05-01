WVDEP Accepting Comments on Ion TMDLs for Select Streams of the Lower Guyandotte River Watershed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management, Water Quality Standards & Assessment Section (WQSAS) is now accepting public comments for draft Ion Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for select streams in the Lower Guyandotte River watershed.
WVDEP staff will host a virtual public hearing regarding the TMDLs on Tuesday, June 2nd at 6 p.m. The hearing can be accessed using the information below:
Lower Guyandotte Watershed - Ion TMDL Public Hearing
Tuesday, June 2 · 6:00 – 7:30pm EST
Or dial: (US) +1 513-839-2770 PIN: 309 670 237#
Comments must be submitted no later than Monday, June 15th, 2026 and should be emailed or mailed to:
Nick Murray
ATTN: Draft Lower Guyandotte River Ion TMDL Comments
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
601 57th St. S.E.
Charleston, WV 25304
After consideration of public comments, the WVDEP will make appropriate revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.
The Water Quality Standards & Assessment Section is responsible for monitoring, assessing, and reporting on the quality of streams, rivers, lakes, and wetlands in West Virginia and prepares restoration plans if these waters are not supporting their designated uses. To date, WQSAS has developed restoration plans for approximately 15,000 miles of stream in West Virginia, resulting in the control of pollution and forming the basis to seek federal funding for non-point projects.
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