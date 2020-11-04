The Fargo VA Medical Center will host a Virtual New Veteran Orientation on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants need to pre-register before Nov. 12 – call (701) 239-3700 extension 4420 to pre-register and to receive instructions for how to participate.

This virtual orientation is open to all Veterans interested in learning more about the Fargo VA Health Care System – especially newly enrolled Veterans. It’s a great way to learn all the ins and outs of the Fargo VA Health Care System, and it’s a great first step for Veterans to equip themselves with important knowledge to ensure they take full advantage of everything the Fargo VA Health Care System has to offer.