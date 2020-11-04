Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,461 in the last 365 days.

Virtual New Veteran Orientation

The Fargo VA Medical Center will host a Virtual New Veteran Orientation on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants need to pre-register before Nov. 12 – call (701) 239-3700 extension 4420 to pre-register and to receive instructions for how to participate.

This virtual orientation is open to all Veterans interested in learning more about the Fargo VA Health Care System – especially newly enrolled Veterans. It’s a great way to learn all the ins and outs of the Fargo VA Health Care System, and it’s a great first step for Veterans to equip themselves with important knowledge to ensure they take full advantage of everything the Fargo VA Health Care System has to offer.

You just read:

Virtual New Veteran Orientation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.