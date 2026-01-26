Fargo VA Veterans Earn Top Honors at 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition

Three Fargo-area Veterans have earned national recognition for their outstanding artistic achievements at the 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition, one of the largest and most respected creative arts programs in the country.

This year’s competition drew more than 7,000 entries from 4,500 Veterans representing 124 VA facilities nationwide. Among those submissions, three Fargo VA artists rose to the top, earning national placements for their exceptional craftsmanship and creativity.

🎨 Fargo VA National Winners

1st Place – Art, Woodworking: Blue Rhapsody by Steve Christianson

Blue Rhapsody by 1st Place – Art, Leather Carving/Tooling/Stamping: Tooled Ranch Saddle by Calie Lindseth

Tooled Ranch Saddle by 2nd Place – Art, Carving: The Chase by Dean Tvedt

Their achievements highlight not only individual artistic excellence but also the strength of the Fargo VA’s creative arts community. The National Veterans Creative Arts Competition serves as a therapeutic outlet for Veterans across the country, encouraging healing, connection, and self-expression through the arts.

🌟 Heading to the 2026 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

As first-place national winners, Steve Christianson and Calie Lindseth have earned invitations to the 2026 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in South Carolina. There, they will join top artists from across the nation for a week of workshops, rehearsals, exhibitions, and performances celebrating the power of creativity in Veteran recovery.

📅 Looking Ahead: 2026 VA Fargo Local Creative Arts Competition

Planning is underway for the next local competition. Tentative date: September 17, 2026 (This date is still being finalized.)

Veterans interested in participating in the 2026 Fargo VA Local Creative Arts Competition are encouraged to visit the website or contact Kim Heazlett for details on categories, deadlines, and submission guidelines.

The North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs extends its heartfelt congratulations to Steve, Calie, and Dean for their remarkable accomplishments and for representing our community on the national stage. Their work continues to inspire fellow Veterans and highlight the transformative impact of the creative arts.