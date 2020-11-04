DED Announces CDBG Public Works Funding Recipients for 2020

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has selected nine community applicants to receive funding under the Public Works opportunity of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for 2020. The awards total $3,887,848.

CDBG is a federal program provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities (i.e., communities other than Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue or Grand Island). CDBG provides flexible funding to help communities nationwide tackle local objectives — from housing rehabilitation, to tourism development, to public works improvements and more.

“CDBG can help our communities obtain financing to meet their challenges head-on,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “It can also be a launchpad for local projects that need assistance getting off the ground. Our Department is proud to administer CDBG funding on behalf of our cities, towns and villages throughout the state.”

DED currently administers nine CDBG funding opportunities. Public Works can support a wide array of activities ranging from sewer and water system projects to fire stations and trucks, daycare and senior centers, community centers, parks and tornado shelters — and much more. What all CDBG funding opportunities in Nebraska have in common is their alignment with one or more core objectives; namely, that of benefitting low-to-moderate income persons, preventing or eliminating slum and blight conditions, or solving catastrophic health and safety threats.

DED received 16 applications for CDBG Public Works funding in 2020. Each of the selected recipients have demonstrated a solid approach to community development within their project designs, while showing that by way of collaboration, much-needed local facility and infrastructure improvements can be achieved.

A list of this year’s Public Works recipients is found below. For more information about the CDBG program, including eligibility, funding descriptions, application dates and how to apply, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/community-development-block-grant/. For more information, contact Steve Charleston at steve.charleston@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3757.

2020 CDBG Public Works Funding Recipients, Nebraska Non-Entitlement Communities

Elm Creek: $435,000 (street improvements)

Hastings: $435,000 (sidewalks)

Humboldt: $435,000 (neighborhood facilities)

Milligan: $407,848 (street improvements)

Morrill: $435,000 (water/sewer improvements)

Peru: $435,000 (street improvements)

Superior: $435,000 (sidewalks)

Winnebago: $435,000 (street improvements)

Wymore: $435,000 (street improvements)

Total: $3,887,848